"Kremlin again imitates openness to dialogue": the OP responded to Russia's statement regarding negotiations

The Kremlin is once again imitating openness to dialogue, while trying to impose a distorted picture of the world, and Russian statements that "the dynamics of negotiations depend on Kyiv" is another manipulation, said the head of the President's Office, participant in negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul Andriy Yermak on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"The Kremlin is again imitating openness to dialogue, trying to shift responsibility for delaying the war. Russian statements that "the dynamics of negotiations depend on Kyiv" are another manipulation. They sound in parallel with missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and attempts to destroy critical infrastructure," Yermak said.

He pointed out that "Russia is not just not ready for peace - it demonstrates this with actions every day." "And at the same time, it tries to impose a distorted picture on the world, where the Kremlin is supposedly 'open', and everyone else is to blame for the war," Yermak noted.

"The truth is simple: Moscow is the initiator and driving force of this war. It is the Kremlin that blocks any peace initiatives. Ukraine, on the other hand, consistently advocates for a ceasefire, for peace on fair terms," the head of the OP emphasized.

