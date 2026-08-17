Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk directions are among the hottest - General Staff on the situation at the front

A third of the 236 battles at the front over the past day took place in three areas — Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning briefing on August 17, UNN writes.

A total of 236 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using 12 missiles and carried out 82 airstrikes, during which it dropped 255 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 11,783 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,309 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions.

The enemy shelled the settlements of Korenok, Ulanove, Buniakyne and Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region. In addition, in Sumy region, the areas around the settlements of Velyka Chernechchyna, Stepanivka and Ulanove came under airstrikes.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Situation by area

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk areas, our defenders stopped one enemy assault over the past day. At the same time, the aggressor carried out two airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs and shelled our troops’ positions and populated areas 44 times, including twice using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanskyi area, Ukrainian units repelled 17 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Lyman, Kozacha Lopan and Izybtske, as well as toward Okhrimivka, Kruhle and Dvorichanske.

On the Kupiansk area, three attacks by the occupiers were recorded near Kupiansk and Kuryliivka, as well as toward Novoplatonivka.

Attempts to break into our defenses were repelled on the Lyman area, where the occupiers attacked eight times near Lyman and Dibrova, as well as toward Karpivka, Ridkodub, Novoselivka and Drobysheve.

On the Sloviansk area, the enemy carried out 20 assault actions near Kryva Luka, Zakitne and Riznykivka, as well as toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk area, the occupiers attacked three times toward the settlements of Yurkivka and Dibrova.

On the Kostiantynivka area, 26 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted assault actions near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Ivanopillia, as well as toward Rusynyi Yar, Novoselivka and Stepanivka.

The largest number of assault actions was recorded on the Pokrovsk area, where our defenders stopped 33 attacks. The enemy was active near Bilytske and Serhiivka, and also carried out assaults toward Svitле, Kuchერiv Yar, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhोरodne and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka area, the invaders carried out one attack toward the settlement of Yehorivka.

On the Huliaipole area, the occupiers attacked 19 times. The enemy attempted to advance near Hirke, Zaliznychne and Huliaipole, as well as toward Charivne, Rivne, Rizdvianka and Kopani.

On the Orikhiv area, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance toward Novoiakovlivka.

On the Dnipro area, the enemy conducted no assault actions over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia areas, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Russia lost 1,440 military personnel and 2,801 pieces of equipment and weaponry over the past day