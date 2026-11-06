The King of Belgium did not accept Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s resignation

$45.440.0951.040.21
ukenru
02:21 PM • 3442 views
The SBU sent the HACC a letter requesting a closed hearing for Duka due to a possible terrorist attack — prosecutorVideo
01:15 PM • 10937 views
Prolonged power and water outages: Zelenskyy reported where the energy supply situation is worst after Russian attacks
11:56 AM • 13787 views
A UAH 15 million bail was posted for National Police top official Tsenov in the "Carthage" case
11:28 AM • 12049 views
The intensification of Russia's attacks is slowing the economy and pushing prices up — the NBU has issued a forecast
10:58 AM • 11278 views
Searches are being conducted at the offices of Kyivteploenergo employees and documents are being seized — Kyiv City State Administration
09:24 AM • 17615 views
Kyiv and four regions switched to emergency power cuts — how many hours without electricityPhoto
November 6, 07:24 AM • 23907 views
More than 40 pilot whales washed ashore and died in New Zealand
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 36053 views
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 37160 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:03 AM • 37075 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
A cold front will cover Ukraine on November 6: rain and wet snowPhotoNovember 6, 04:57 AM • 23430 views
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval OfficeNovember 6, 06:54 AM • 27424 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhotoNovember 6, 07:40 AM • 22869 views
Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony HopkinsNovember 6, 08:17 AM • 20793 views
Death toll from Russia’s airstrike on Komyshuvakha risen to 53PhotoVideo09:00 AM • 13032 views
Publications
Veterans’ return to work: expert explains why it is important to prepare not only the workplace but also the team
Exclusive
November 6, 07:15 AM • 36053 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
November 6, 06:40 AM • 37160 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Exclusive
November 6, 06:03 AM • 37075 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s declineNovember 5, 07:18 PM • 50939 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statementsNovember 5, 05:09 PM • 42655 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Bart De Wever
Lewis Hamilton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fine02:12 PM • 1162 views
Passions in F1: why tensions are escalating between Ferrari's drivers01:53 PM • 1616 views
In Germany, raw pork has become the main source of mass food poisoning outbreaks01:27 PM • 4002 views
Ethan Hawke's son has landed his first leading film role alongside Anthony HopkinsNovember 6, 08:17 AM • 20906 views
Trump's Triumphal Arch approved - judge blocked it several hours laterPhotoNovember 6, 07:40 AM • 22978 views
Actual
Heating
The Guardian
TikTok
Social network
Bild

The King of Belgium did not accept Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s resignation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The King of Belgium instructed Bart De Wever to resume negotiations on the 2027 budget. The Prime Minister is to report on the results on November 16.

The King of Belgium did not accept Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s resignation

The King of Belgium refused to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Bart De Wever and instructed him to resume negotiations on the 2027 budget after the governing coalition parties failed to reach an agreement. This was reported by the Belgian Royal Household, UNN writes.

Details

Following consultations with the leaders of the five parties in the governing majority, the King instructed him to immediately resume budget negotiations, the publication quoted a statement by the Belgian Royal Household as saying.

Bart De Wever is to present the King with a report on the matter on Monday, November 16.

Background

The Prime Minister decided to resign after negotiations on the 2027 budget failed.

Bart De Wever took office as Prime Minister in February 2025 and almost immediately became one of the most active opponents of European countries confiscating the assets of Russia’s Central Bank. They were frozen in 2022 after the start of the war, and the bulk of them—about €190 billion—is held at the Belgian depository Euroclear. The European Union wanted to use these funds to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan.

Prime Minister of Belgium has resigned - the king is considering the resignation02.11.26, 13:15 • 5200 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Bart De Wever
Euroclear
European Union
Belgium
Ukraine