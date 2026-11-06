The King of Belgium did not accept Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s resignation

The King of Belgium refused to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Bart De Wever and instructed him to resume negotiations on the 2027 budget after the governing coalition parties failed to reach an agreement. This was reported by the Belgian Royal Household, UNN writes.

Details

Following consultations with the leaders of the five parties in the governing majority, the King instructed him to immediately resume budget negotiations, the publication quoted a statement by the Belgian Royal Household as saying.

Bart De Wever is to present the King with a report on the matter on Monday, November 16.

Background

The Prime Minister decided to resign after negotiations on the 2027 budget failed.

Bart De Wever took office as Prime Minister in February 2025 and almost immediately became one of the most active opponents of European countries confiscating the assets of Russia’s Central Bank. They were frozen in 2022 after the start of the war, and the bulk of them—about €190 billion—is held at the Belgian depository Euroclear. The European Union wanted to use these funds to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan.

Prime Minister of Belgium has resigned - the king is considering the resignation