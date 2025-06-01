The invaders struck the training unit of the Land Forces of Ukraine: there are dead and wounded servicemen

Most of the personnel were in shelters at the time of the Russian strike. However, the press service of the Land Forces reports the death and injury of servicemen. All circumstances and causes of losses are being clarified, and additional security measures are being taken. UNN reports with reference to the Land Forces of Ukraine Armed Forces.

Details

On June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded servicemen. - informs the military department.

It is indicated that no formations or mass gatherings of personnel were conducted.

After the announcement of the air raid alert, most of the personnel were in shelters.

Currently, the following actions are known:

all necessary qualified medical assistance is provided to the victims;

also, a commission has been created and an official investigation has been appointed to clarify all the circumstances;

The command and personnel of the operational command "East" will also fully assist the work of law enforcement agencies.

If it is established that the death and injury of servicemen were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, the perpetrators will be held strictly accountable. - inform the Land Forces.

Let us remind you

Russian troops have intensified assaults in Sumy region, using small groups of infantry and drones to break through the defense. The enemy is trying to expand the territory for attacks deep into Ukraine.