"The indifference of others contributed to the catastrophe": Zelenskyy recalled the lesson of the Holocaust

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a speech on January 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day. He emphasized that the indifference of others contributed to the catastrophe, and the world united to defeat the Nazis.

"The indifference of others contributed to the catastrophe": Zelenskyy recalled the lesson of the Holocaust

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a speech on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed on January 27. He announced this on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the head of state noted, this is a clear lesson from history: when hatred against one people is not stopped, others cannot remain indifferent and stand aside.

Aggression and disregard for the lives of people and entire nations must never prevail, and such protection of life must be the responsibility not only of the brave, but of all humanity

- Zelenskyy stated.

He added that the world honors the memory of the victims of the Holocaust - millions of innocently murdered children, women, and men, among whom are millions of Jews killed by the Nazis.

Unfortunately, the indifference of others largely contributed to this catastrophe. But still, the world united to defeat the Nazis and achieve victory over this evil. It was on this day, January 27, 1945, that the last prisoners of Auschwitz - one of the most terrible Nazi concentration camps - were liberated

 - Zelenskyy stated.

As the head of state noted, every time hatred and war threaten peoples, unity is needed to save lives.

Everyone in the world who truly values peace and tranquility must value them not only for themselves, must do everything possible so that hatred never wins again, so that everyone who spreads it always knows that they will inevitably lose

- summarized the President of Ukraine.

Additionally

The Holocaust, also known as the Shoah, was the systematic and deliberate extermination by Nazi Germany, its allies, and collaborators of Jews in the occupied territories of European countries and the USSR between 1933 and 1945. During this time, approximately 6 million Jews were killed (about two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe).

Roma, people with disabilities, Soviet prisoners of war, members of the LGBT community, and political opponents also became victims of Nazi terror.

The Nazis used ghettos, concentration camps, and "death camps" (such as Auschwitz-Birkenau, Treblinka, Sobibor), where people were exterminated in gas chambers.

In Ukraine, one of the most horrific symbols of the Holocaust is Babyn Yar in Kyiv, where more than 33,000 Jews were shot in just two days in September 1941.

January 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It was on this day that the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated in 1945. This was done by the troops of the 60th Army of the 1st Ukrainian Front of the Red Army.

Recall

The German government, together with memorial institutions dedicated to the memory of Holocaust victims, called on social media to more actively counter the spread of fake images created with artificial intelligence.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Social network
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv