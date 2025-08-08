The SAP emphasized that the current President is not a subject of anti-corruption body investigations.

The current President of Ukraine is not subject to investigations by anti-corruption bodies. The SAP conducts investigations only regarding former presidents. This was stated by the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

When asked whether there is information regarding possible corruption of high-ranking officials, primarily the President, the head of government, government officials, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, and the head of the President's Office, Klymenko replied:

We never comment on investigations that are in progress. We only comment on the results. As for the President, the current President is not subject to NABU investigations.

Klymenko noted that this is stipulated in the Criminal Procedure Code.

We investigate (cases - ed.) only regarding former presidents - Klymenko added.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos reminded that pro-Russian Telegram channels began spreading false information about the involvement of the prime minister and the head of the President's Office in some corruption cases at the height of the crisis regarding the SAP and NABU.

We immediately refuted this, emphasizing that this information does not correspond to reality. This is exactly an example of pro-Russian influence that was communicated - Kryvonos emphasized.

NABU will request the publication of all materials regarding the involvement of two detectives in cooperation with the Russian Federation