The impact of sugar in pregnant women's diet on children's lives: research reveals long-term effects

October 3, 04:00 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
American rapper "Diddy" sentenced to four years and two months in prison
October 3, 09:20 PM
Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the city
October 4, 12:38 AM
Five herbs and spices named that improve digestion
02:14 AM
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for Saturday
03:59 AM
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad region
04:16 AM
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish
October 3, 02:14 PM
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work
October 3, 12:41 PM
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Gaza Strip
Chernihiv
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
October 3, 05:13 PM
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
October 3, 04:00 PM
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
October 3, 07:40 AM
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
October 2, 01:33 PM
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
October 1, 09:58 AM
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury

The impact of sugar in pregnant women's diet on children's lives: research reveals long-term effects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

A study by the University of Bristol showed that children of mothers who consumed more sugar during pregnancy had a lower BMI, ate less sweets, and performed better at school. This is linked to the lifting of confectionery rationing in the UK in 1949.

The impact of sugar in pregnant women's diet on children's lives: research reveals long-term effects

A study by the University of Bristol found that children of mothers who consumed more sugar grew up with a lower BMI, ate less sweets, and had better school results. This is reported by UNN with reference to Medical Xpress.

Details

Researchers focused on a unique event in the UK. On April 24, 1949, after seven years, the British government lifted confectionery rationing, leading to queues across the country and a surge in demand for chocolate and sweets. People, including pregnant women, were desperate to indulge.

The study examined how a mother's sugar consumption during pregnancy can affect her child's health later in life.

The research team used health and lifestyle data from 36,000 to 85,000 participants in the UK Biobank, born between April 1947 and May 1952, to determine how exposure to more sugar in the womb affected later-life outcomes.

Scientists looked at a range of factors, including heart disease, body mass, height, diabetes, diet, education, and birth weight, and found that a high-sugar diet left a long-term mark on the lives of infants.

Researchers found that people who "experienced a sugar surge in the womb in 1949 had a lower BMI in adulthood and performed better in school. These individuals also consumed 0.9% less sugar."

Useful desserts without sugar: delicious alternatives for healthy eating19.03.25, 07:20 • 140985 views

Stefanie von Hinke, Professor of Economics at the Bristol School of Economics and lead author of the study, said: "Post-war food rationing in the UK ended 70 years ago. Our research shows that this era in food history has left a surprising legacy that is still with us."

According to her, the results are consistent with the concept of "fetal programming," where prenatal conditions, including diet, affect health and behavior in the long term.

In other words, the high-sugar diet of 1949 helped these babies cope with the high-sugar world we live in now. Another theory is that treats helped mothers relieve stress. Perhaps this happiness allowed mothers to bond better with their newborns, promoting infant development.

- she indicated.

However, researchers warn against the consequences of a sudden, temporary increase in sugar consumption, similar to what was observed in 1949.

Professor von Hinke, who researches the economics of health and nutrition, added that this study does not support a high-sugar diet during pregnancy. Indeed, the 1949 diet was very different from today's, as many other foods were rationed.

"Our results clearly show that what a mother does during pregnancy – what she eats, how much she smokes and drinks, and how happy she is – can affect the child later in life, when they are 50, 60, or 70 years old," Hinke concluded.

Recall

A new study found that rising temperatures due to climate change are causing Americans to consume more sugar, primarily in the form of sugary drinks and ice cream. This could exacerbate health problems, especially among less affluent populations.

An extra 15 minutes of sleep can extend life by years – study03.10.25, 14:52 • 3088 views

Alona Utkina

