An extra 15 minutes of sleep can extend life by years – study

Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 16936 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20549 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 16499 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17644 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15452 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14902 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18002 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30824 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52530 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Publications
Exclusives
Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North KoreaPhotoOctober 3, 03:06 AM • 8206 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 20809 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM • 6594 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30508 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12868 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 16975 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20581 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30659 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 45550 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 53388 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12994 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 25217 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 68334 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 76015 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 56591 views
An extra 15 minutes of sleep can extend life by years – study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

Australian scientists have found that an extra 15 minutes of sleep, a little more physical activity, and an additional serving of vegetables or fruits can reduce the risk of premature death by 10%. The study covered data from 60,000 people over an eight-year period, analyzing sleep, physical activity, and diet quality.

An extra 15 minutes of sleep can extend life by years – study

Australian scientists have found that even 15 minutes of extra sleep, a little more physical activity, and an additional serving of vegetables or fruits can reduce the risk of premature death by 10%.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

A team led by Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis, an exercise researcher based at the University of Sydney, studied data from 60,000 people over an eight-year period, recording how long they slept, how many minutes they spent exercising, and their dietary quality score (DQS).

The DQS score (from 0 to 100) is based on the consumption of vegetables, fruits, fish, dairy products, whole grains, vegetable oils, refined grains, processed meat, and unprocessed meat.

Previous research showed that one in seven Britons sleeps less than five hours, significantly less than the NHS-recommended seven to nine hours.

Professor Stamatakis's team found that if you sleep 5.5 hours, exercise only 7.3 minutes a day, and your DQS score is 36.9, then to reduce the risk of mortality, you need to adjust these three areas.

An extra 15 minutes of sleep, 1.6 minutes more exercise, and eating an additional half serving of vegetables a day – or one less serving of processed meat per week – can reduce the risk of death by 10%

- the publication states.

If you sleep an additional 75 minutes a day, dedicate 12.5 minutes a day to moderately intense physical activity, and increase your DQS score by 25 points to 61.9, the risk of death is halved, the publication writes, citing the team's data.

It is noted that examples of moderately intense physical activity include swimming, running, brisk walking, water aerobics, doubles tennis, dancing, and cycling.

Half a serving of vegetables can be: a broccoli stalk, a tablespoon of cooked spinach, a heaped teaspoon of cooked kale, 2.5 cm of cucumber, or half a medium tomato.

Meanwhile, processed meats that can be excluded include bacon, sausages, ham, hot dogs, salami, corned beef, and spam. Other studies link highly processed foods to obesity, heart disease, colorectal and breast cancer, diabetes, and dementia.

Similarly, studies have shown that prolonged sleep deprivation increases the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke

- the article states.

Scientists have proven that microplastics destroy bones and contribute to osteoporosis29.09.25, 10:08 • 3480 views

The ideal "optimal combination," as the Australian researchers found, was "between 7.2 and eight hours of sleep, between 42 and 103 minutes of moderately intense physical activity, and a high DQS score."

In the journal BMC Medicine, Australian researchers noted that changes in these three areas – SPAN, which stands for sleep, physical activity, and nutrition – work best in combination.

We want to lower the bar for participation and lower the bar for movement. It's about providing options for the 80 or 85 percent of the population who are not interested in regular, structured exercise. These steps, he explained, "are not the optimal fitness solution" that would require "structured exercise" and "serious commitment"

- said Professor Stamatakis.

"These are accessible and manageable changes that can influence people to implement them, ideally simultaneously, into their lives in the long term," the professor said.

Dr. Nicholas Comel from the same university added: "It's about a few minutes of extra workout duration for 15 minutes combined with 15 extra minutes of sleep and half to one extra serving of fruits and vegetables, or similar improvements in other aspects of our diet."

Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope29.09.25, 15:39 • 75345 views

Alona Utkina

HealthLife hack