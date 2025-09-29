Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope

Acute stress reaction is a temporary reaction that develops in a person in response to unusual physical or mental stress. Such a disorder is difficult to identify, but taking timely measures is extremely important. For example, hostile shelling, which Ukraine faces daily, brings not only physical destruction and a threat to health, but also severe stress. It is capable of changing the lives of people who find themselves at the epicenter of the disaster. In a comment to UNN, psychotherapist for crisis and transitional periods of life Oksana Collins spoke about the main signs of acute stress reaction and methods of dealing with stress.

What is an acute stress reaction

As Collins notes, an acute stress reaction is "in general our body's natural reaction, our psyche's natural reaction, to a certain threatening situation, when there is a need to mobilize resources, forces for protection and, in fact, to survive in this situation, which is really or potentially threatening to us."

"Well, and of course, during wartime, such reactions occur not only on the front line, in front-line territories, at the front itself, in the combat zone, but also among the civilian population, when there are these massive attacks, when there is a threat to life, health, and certain situations can be excessive for our psyche. In fact, an acute stress reaction unfolds when the resources of our psyche are insufficient to process this situation. That is, the stimulus is so strong that this reaction of our psyche and our brain does not depend on our volitional efforts, does not depend on our desire, but is indeed such an automatic reaction that works," Collins notes.

How the body reacts to stressful situations, physical and psychological manifestations

"If it's such an acute automatic reaction, then our body reacts with reactions that are already well known to us. The variability of the reaction in reality can be diverse and actually combined. Our heart can start beating faster, we can start breathing more often, our muscles tense up, at the same time, if you look at such a neurobiological level, what happens to our body, then on the one hand, this mobilization occurs, and there is such a system as our sympathetic nervous system, our autonomic nervous system, which is responsible for this mobilization in stressful situations. And its task is precisely to help us get out of the epicenter of this dangerous situation, that's why all these reactions are mobilized, and all these resources are mobilized, and all these reactions arise, and then this, of course, affects our ability to process information around us, our cognitive abilities at this moment, and the reaction that can be is that our focus of attention narrows, our thoughts are concentrated on survival, on here and now, on surviving right here and now," says Collins.

According to her, people often describe this reaction as if everything was in a fog, not fully conscious, unclear what was happening, and some moments are even erased from memory.

However, she notes that neurobiologists also note that there is usually a reaction of our sympathetic nervous system, but sometimes it happens that due to great overstrain, the parasympathetic nervous system also works, which usually should work at moments when we relax, when we recover, when we experience something pleasant and recovery occurs.

"But the parasympathetic system can also be activated during stress, during an acute reaction. And then we have such a reaction that the parasympathetic nervous system also turns on and extinguishes this sympathetic one, which activated us, mobilized hope for survival. And at this moment, things can happen, such as, for example, a feeling of severe weakness, the body seems to go limp, we sit on the floor, it seems we cannot move, sometimes it can even lead to loss of consciousness. And such a mechanism is also possible with an acute stress reaction," adds the psychologist.

In addition, there may also be a freezing reaction, that is, the person seems to have frozen, they look inhibited, but at the same time, parts of their nervous system seem to constantly process and scan the situation around, and here there may be such a moment that the person looks frozen, as if not reacting, but at the same time, activation can occur, the person will start to act, sometimes chaotically, sometimes purposefully, that is, to take certain steps.

"That is, there can be such variability of what happens. And of course, all this is our natural defense mechanism. If we talk about emotional reactions, then we can, of course, note the dominance of fear, which can reach such a panic. In thoughts, this can also affect some chaoticness, and there can even be these emotional manifestations, "explosions" such as screaming, crying, some aggression, or vice versa, some detachment, emptiness. If we talk about bodily reactions, then there can be such things as shortness of breath, trembling, sweating," adds the psychologist.

Methods of dealing with stress in everyday life

Indeed, we cannot, say, prevent our reactions from unfolding in a certain way, or some events from becoming less stressful for us, as I have already said, it is unpredictable, and it does not depend on our volitional efforts, or our preparation. However, we can indeed do something for ourselves in calmer periods. And first of all, this is, of course, the accumulation of the so-called resource that can help us live through the state of stress and our reactions, how to find ways out of them faster and have more resources to process these stressful situations. And our accumulated knowledge about this and our skills help in this. - Collins emphasizes.

She notes that an excellent way to recover after stress reactions, and in general after experienced stress, is to activate the so-called dopamine system - "get busy with something" when we direct our activity to something meaningful, in which we see meaning and indeed have a certain goal that is important for us to achieve.

"But here, too, one must be very careful with this, because we can lose contact with our fatigue a little on the dopamine system, become too exhausted, and then have somewhat different problems, which will no longer contribute, so to speak, to recovery, but rather drain our resources," notes the psychologist.

Professional help and support

The expert emphasizes that professional help for stress will not be superfluous if you feel that your stress reaction is long-lasting, which is considered long-lasting.

"In fact, our reaction to stress can last from several hours to several weeks, and even months, and it can be so, yes, that this acute stress reaction can then turn into post-stress disorder, and of course, more complex processes of our psyche. Therefore, here you need to observe, indeed, if you feel that for several weeks, and even more so if it is a month, or months, you feel a worsening of your condition, especially when you feel such hyperactivation and a constant feeling of alertness that you need to be on guard, or you feel some strong emotional numbness, it may be that you feel nothing, or have no feelings, I don't care, but at the same time there is no taste, and you don't want anything, and everything somehow lost its meaning. Then these can indeed be those bells that can invite you to seek professional help and support," says the psychologist.

