Exclusive
06:00 AM
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 38793 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 60822 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 74938 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 125865 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 53815 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 46008 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 40048 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 27977 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 62315 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7338 views

Vitamin D supports bone strength, immunity, and mood, but it is a full-fledged medical drug. It is prescribed by a doctor according to clear indications and dosages, as an excess can cause health problems.

Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it

Vitamin D helps bones stay strong, supports immunity, and even affects mood. At the same time, it is a full-fledged medical drug that has clear indications and dosages, and should be prescribed by a doctor, because an excess can cause health problems. Marta Bilchak, a family doctor, told UNN correspondent about this.

What is vitamin D 

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that acts almost like a hormone in the body and affects many important processes.

It is one of the key vitamins for our health. It helps absorb calcium and phosphorus, meaning it is responsible for strong bones and teeth, supports normal muscle function, participates in the immune system, and helps fight infections. In addition, it affects mood and cognitive functions.

- explains Bilchak.

In what cases is vitamin D prescribed? 

Vitamin D3 is produced in our body when exposed to the sun, on average from 11:00 to 15:00, depending on the season. But WHO recommends avoiding midday sun and using SPF protection. Therefore, people who are rarely in the sun, spend most of their time working indoors, or live in regions with short daylight hours, may need additional intake of this vitamin.

Doctors also prescribe vitamin D:

  • to infants and children to prevent rickets;
    • to patients with an increased risk of osteoporosis or after fractures;
      • to elderly people, whose skin synthesizes this vitamin worse with age, and bones become more fragile;
        • to pregnant and breastfeeding women to ensure the normal development of the child and maintain their own health.

          In all cases - provided that its deficiency is confirmed in tests, the doctor emphasizes.

          A deficiency of vitamin D can manifest itself in different ways: chronic fatigue appears, a person often gets sick due to reduced immunity, experiences regular muscle and bone pain. Wounds heal slowly, mood "jumps", and the tendency to depression increases.

          To accurately determine the level of the vitamin, you need to take a blood test for 25(OH)D and only after that, on the recommendation of a doctor, take supplements.

          It is important to remember that vitamin D is not a "universal immunity pill", but a drug that has clear indications and dosages, contraindications and should be prescribed by a doctor.

          - Bilchak emphasized.

          An excess of the vitamin can lead to increased calcium levels in the blood and other undesirable consequences.

          "Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue24.09.25, 11:38 • 55071 view

          Addition 

          ATTENTION! The material is for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.  

          Alona Utkina

          Health