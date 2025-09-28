Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it

Vitamin D helps bones stay strong, supports immunity, and even affects mood. At the same time, it is a full-fledged medical drug that has clear indications and dosages, and should be prescribed by a doctor, because an excess can cause health problems. Marta Bilchak, a family doctor, told UNN correspondent about this.

What is vitamin D

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that acts almost like a hormone in the body and affects many important processes.

It is one of the key vitamins for our health. It helps absorb calcium and phosphorus, meaning it is responsible for strong bones and teeth, supports normal muscle function, participates in the immune system, and helps fight infections. In addition, it affects mood and cognitive functions. - explains Bilchak.

In what cases is vitamin D prescribed?

Vitamin D3 is produced in our body when exposed to the sun, on average from 11:00 to 15:00, depending on the season. But WHO recommends avoiding midday sun and using SPF protection. Therefore, people who are rarely in the sun, spend most of their time working indoors, or live in regions with short daylight hours, may need additional intake of this vitamin.

Doctors also prescribe vitamin D:

to infants and children to prevent rickets;

to patients with an increased risk of osteoporosis or after fractures;

to elderly people, whose skin synthesizes this vitamin worse with age, and bones become more fragile;

to pregnant and breastfeeding women to ensure the normal development of the child and maintain their own health.

In all cases - provided that its deficiency is confirmed in tests, the doctor emphasizes.

A deficiency of vitamin D can manifest itself in different ways: chronic fatigue appears, a person often gets sick due to reduced immunity, experiences regular muscle and bone pain. Wounds heal slowly, mood "jumps", and the tendency to depression increases.

To accurately determine the level of the vitamin, you need to take a blood test for 25(OH)D and only after that, on the recommendation of a doctor, take supplements.

It is important to remember that vitamin D is not a "universal immunity pill", but a drug that has clear indications and dosages, contraindications and should be prescribed by a doctor. - Bilchak emphasized.

An excess of the vitamin can lead to increased calcium levels in the blood and other undesirable consequences.

ATTENTION! The material is for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.