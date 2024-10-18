The IMF Board approves the fifth review of the EFF program. Ukraine will soon receive a tranche of $ 1.1 billion
Kyiv • UNN
The IMF Executive Board has approved the fifth review of the EFF program for Ukraine. This will allow the country to receive a new tranche of about $1.1 billion to cover important non-military budget expenditures.
The IMF Executive Board has approved the fifth revision of the EFF program, which will allow Ukraine to receive a new tranche of about $1.1 billion soon. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.
According to Shmyhal, the tranche will be used "to cover important non-military budget expenditures.
In addition, he said, "during the revision, the schedule of tranches for 2025 was optimized, which will attract more resources to the state budget.
Recall
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached an agreement at the expert level on the fifth review of the $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.
On September 13, the Prime Minister announced that Ukraine would soon receive a $1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund.