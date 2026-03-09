"The hum of 'Shaheds' reminds us": Sybiha explained the assistance with defense in the Middle East and expectations from partners

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the war in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East two theaters of the same war, against the backdrop of the inextricable link between the regimes in Moscow and Tehran, and explained the assistance with the protection of the Persian Gulf countries, writes UNN.

The same deadly hum of "Shaheds" over Ukraine and over the Gulf region reminds us that events in Europe and the Middle East are not isolated from each other. In fact, the war against the Iranian regime and the defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression are two theaters of the same war. The regimes in Moscow and Tehran are inextricably linked: they cooperate, exchange resources, weapons, and technologies. - Sybiha wrote on X.

They, the minister continued, "pose the same threat to Ukraine, Europe, the United States, and the Gulf states."

"Therefore, effective defense against them must also be collective. In Ukraine, we understand this - that is why we actively share our experience to protect lives not only in our country, but also in the Middle East," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

We expect the same realistic approach from our partners. Decisive action is needed against common threats in both Ukraine and the Gulf region. This is not an "either-or" choice. Strengthening the protection of lives on this global front strengthens the security of all. - Sybiha pointed out.

The minister noted: "No weakening of restrictions against Iran's ally - Russia. On the contrary, pressure must increase. No pauses in support for Ukraine - this support is an investment that turns into a common force."

"What unites the regimes in Moscow and Tehran is that they only understand the language of force," Sybiha emphasized.

