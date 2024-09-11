ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The hottest spots are in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors: General Staff on the situation at the front

The hottest spots are in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors: General Staff on the situation at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14175 views

The number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 58. The most active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy carried out 16 and 14 attacks respectively.

The number of combat engagements on the frontline has increased to 58, with the hottest spots in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

"The defense forces continue to resolutely counteract the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, directing their efforts to disrupt the occupiers' offensive. The Russian aggressor is trying to use its superiority in manpower and air support. As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 58. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors," the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russians stormed the positions of our units twice in the areas of Hatyshche and Tykhyi, and the fighting is still ongoing.

The enemy attacked our positions six times in the Kupyansk sector. The attacks near Lozova and Hlushkivka were repelled, and the battle continues near Synkivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka and Teverdokhlibove. In total, there have been nine combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, three of them are still ongoing. The situation is under control. 

Three enemy attacks took place in the Toretsk sector. The enemy attacked in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the largest number of combat engagements took place. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 16 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Novotroitske, Novohrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's attack and repelled 13 attacks, three battles are still ongoing. The enemy is most active near Novotroitske and Mykhailivka. Oleksandropil was attacked with NARs from attack aircraft.

In the Kurakhove sector, the militants attacked our units 14 times since the beginning of the day. They tried to advance near Kostiantynivka, Ukrayinske and Heorhiivka. Eight battles are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, three enemy assaults towards Vuhledar were repelled.

In the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants tried twice to advance unsuccessfully, but were fiercely repulsed. The enemy also launched a missile attack on Dniprovske.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, four attacks by the invaders were unsuccessful.

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of clashes increased to 78, the most intense - in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors10.09.24, 16:35 • 16460 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

