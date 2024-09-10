General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of clashes increased to 78, the most intense - in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors

The situation at the front remains complicated and tense. The enemy, despite the significant losses suffered by Ukrainian defenders, continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. Today the situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16 hours on September 10, reports UNN.

In total, 76 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day.

In Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. A battle is underway.

In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units five times in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Lozova. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line.

Today, in the Liman sector, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske. Eleven clashes ended, five more are ongoing.

In the sector of the Northern sector, near the settlements of Verkhnekamianske, Hryhorivka and Spirne, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupying army.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders made three assault attacks towards the positions of our troops near Ivanivske and Kalynivka. One firefight is currently underway. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of enemy attacks increased to five. The enemy has concentrated its efforts in the area of Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka, where the Defense Forces repelled two attacks, and three firefights are still ongoing. The occupants are actively using aviation in this area, in particular, the areas of Toretsk and Ivanopillia are being bombed.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy, supported by aviation, has already made 14 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 11 enemy attacks so far, three attacks are ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Ukrayinka, Antonivka and Kostiantynivka in the Kurakhove sector . According to the updated information, 14 attacks by the occupation army were recorded today, three of them are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy has not yet conducted any active offensive. It is shelling positions and settlements and conducting air strikes.

In the Orikhiv sector , the occupants made one unsuccessful attempt to attack our units near Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the enemy unsuccessfully tried five times to drive Ukrainian soldiers from their positions.