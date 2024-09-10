General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of clashes increased to 78, the most intense - in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117188 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119599 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194904 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151697 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151832 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142518 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196564 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112377 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185483 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105051 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 86168 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 82322 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 58277 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 65398 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 41868 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194902 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196563 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185482 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200541 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149014 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148324 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152465 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143428 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159859 views
Actual
General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of clashes increased to 78, the most intense - in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the number of clashes increased to 78, the most intense - in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16460 views

The enemy continues to attack in various directions, including Kurakhove and Pokrovske. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the line, repelling numerous breakthrough attempts.

The situation at the front remains complicated and tense. The enemy, despite the significant losses suffered by Ukrainian defenders, continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops. Today the situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16 hours on September 10, reports UNN

In total, 76 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day.

In Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk. A battle is underway.

In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units five times in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Lozova. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line.

Today, in the Liman sector, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske. Eleven clashes ended, five more are ongoing.

In the sector of the Northern sector, near the settlements of Verkhnekamianske, Hryhorivka and Spirne, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupying army.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders made three assault attacks towards the positions of our troops near Ivanivske and Kalynivka. One firefight is currently underway. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of enemy attacks increased to five. The enemy has concentrated its efforts in the area of Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka, where the Defense Forces repelled two attacks, and three firefights are still ongoing. The occupants are actively using aviation in this area, in particular, the areas of Toretsk and Ivanopillia are being bombed.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy, supported by aviation, has already made 14 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 11 enemy attacks so far, three attacks are ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Pentagon: Russians are trying to capture Pokrovsk, but they haven't reached it yet10.09.24, 13:24 • 24151 view

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Ukrayinka, Antonivka and Kostiantynivka in the Kurakhove sector . According to the updated information, 14 attacks by the occupation army were recorded today, three of them are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector , the enemy has not yet conducted any active offensive. It is shelling positions and settlements and conducting air strikes.

In the Orikhiv sector , the occupants made one unsuccessful attempt to attack our units near Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the enemy unsuccessfully tried five times to drive Ukrainian soldiers from their positions.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising