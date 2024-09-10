Pentagon: Russians are trying to capture Pokrovsk, but they haven't reached it yet

Russian troops are trying to break through to the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, but have not yet succeeded in capturing it. This was reported by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder at a briefing on September 9, UNN reports.



So what you see outside of Pokrovsk is, you know, intense fighting. I don't have specific geographic information about what Russia has captured. We know that they have had some success in the recent past, continuing their offensive towards Pokrovsk. You know, the Ukrainians are putting up a strong resistance, but it's a tough fight right now. And that's what the Ukrainians are certainly focused on - Pentagon spokesman said.

Pat Ryder acknowledged that the Russians are trying to get to Pokrovsk.

“They have not reached it yet. They are not necessarily close to taking this city. But, you know, it's definitely... they have publicly stated that this is the goal in Donbas,” he said.



There were 167 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, September 9. In the Pokrovsk sector, our troops stopped 41 enemy assault attacks. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Mykhailivka and Novohrodivka.