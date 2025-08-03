The GUR obtained secret documentation on Russia's newest nuclear submarine "Knyaz Pozharsky"

Ukraine's military intelligence has obtained the full scope of internal classified documentation regarding Russia's newest strategic nuclear submarine, the K-555 "Knyaz Pozharsky" of Project 955A "Borei-A". This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

Details

As noted, Ukraine's military intelligence has obtained:

nominal lists of the submarine crew, including data on positions, qualifications, and level of physical fitness;

combat instructions for the crew;

combat scheme of the ship, schemes of life support systems and organizational structure of the crew;

crew regulations in cabins and bunks, instructions for transferring wounded and cargo, procedures for towing, and other job descriptions;

engineering documentation, including an act of investigation of a deformed radio buoy with the indication of commission members and enterprises that participated in the investigation.

The intelligence officers also obtained an excerpt from the "Pozharsky" ship's schedule book. This voluminous document regulates the daily combat and routine work of the vessel, the agency noted.

Borei-A class submarines are one of the key elements of the Kremlin's so-called nuclear triad. The submarines have 16 launch silos for R-30 "Bulava-30" intercontinental ballistic missiles, each capable of carrying up to 10 warheads.

"Knyaz Pozharsky" officially joined the 31st Submarine Division of the Northern Fleet on July 24, 2025. It is based in Gadzhiyevo (Murmansk region). The submarine was personally accepted for combat duty by Vladimir Putin.

The information obtained by intelligence officers allows to identify the features and technical limitations not only of the "Knyaz Pozharsky", but also of other submarines of Project 955A, which are critically important for maintaining the imperial myth of the aggressor state of Russia - the report says.

