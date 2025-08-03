$41.710.00
Massive failure recorded in "Diia" app: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

On Sunday morning, a technical glitch was recorded in the "Diia" application. Users see the message "Unfortunately, an error occurred" and "No access to registers" when trying to generate a QR code.

Massive failure recorded in "Diia" app: what is known

A technical malfunction was recorded in the Diia application on Sunday morning, users from various regions of Ukraine report, writes UNN.

Details

Thus, when entering the Diia application, the message "Unfortunately, an error occurred" appears. However, by closing the window, users can access electronic documents.

Also, when generating a QR code for electronic documents, the application indicates "No access to registers."

Addition

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov advised users to update the Diia application.

Tonight, the Diia team updated the SSL encryption certificates. We do this regularly, because Diia must be not only convenient, but also secure

- Fedorov noted.

The Diia application must be updated via Play Market or Apple Store.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyTechnologies
Diia (service)
Mykhailo Fedorov
Google Play
Ukraine