The hottest areas are the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Over the past day, 176 combat engagements took place on the front lines, with more than half of them occurring in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions. The enemy launched over 5,000 artillery strikes and deployed almost 2,800 kamikaze drones.

More than half of the 176 battles on the front line yesterday occurred on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 176 combat clashes took place over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 55 aviation strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using five missiles and dropping 75 guided aerial bombs, and involved 2798 kamikaze drones for strikes. The enemy also carried out 5062 artillery shelling attacks, including 114 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, six missile and artillery weapon systems, and one other important object of the Russian invaders," the report states.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks. In addition, the aggressor carried out eight aviation strikes using nine guided aerial bombs, and also conducted 207 shelling attacks, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, enemy troops attempted to advance 12 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelensky and Stroyivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were two enemy attacks yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, 29 combat engagements took place. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Nadiya, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivanodariivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

Over the past day, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 20 times in the areas of Petrivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrnyi, Myrolyubivka, Koptieve, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoseriivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, and Novoukrayinka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 occupier attacks in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Bahatir, Novosilky, and Shevchenko.

In the Hulyaypole direction, our units repelled one enemy assault near Malynivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, enemy units unsuccessfully attempted to advance forward once.

In the Orikhove direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polesia directions, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
