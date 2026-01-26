The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco

Famous American director, film producer, and Oscar winner Bobby Moresco has joined the creation of a biographical film dedicated to the legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away last autumn. The project has been given the working title "Armani - The King of Fashion." This is reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

It is known that Moresco is working on the script for the upcoming film with his daughter, while Italian Andrea Iervolino has taken on the producer's functions. It is reported that the filmmakers intend to recreate the key stages of Armani's development - from the search for his own aesthetic to the formation of one of the most influential fashion brands in the world with billions in turnover.

Significant attention in the film is planned to be given to the designer's interaction with cinematography. Armani's style has become an integral part of Hollywood culture, and his works have defined the images of world-class stars on and off screen for decades.

Currently, the creators of the film are not disclosing whether the film will focus on the designer's private life, which he carefully guarded, or whether representatives of the Armani family were involved in the project's implementation.

Despite the fact that Giorgio Armani's name is inextricably linked with Italy, the filming will most likely take place abroad. The producer explains this choice by the difficult financial and administrative situation, which currently creates serious obstacles for large film productions in the country.

