The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco

Exclusive
04:43 PM • 2196 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 10038 views
11:38 AM • 31595 views

How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 15691 views
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21852 views

EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 17901 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 31595 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23050 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 44174 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21852 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 40190 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23665 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prisonJanuary 26, 07:59 AM • 33390 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 29727 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 35548 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEKJanuary 26, 10:52 AM • 25121 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 17380 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 2200 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 31597 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 44176 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 35573 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 40190 views
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 56 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 4188 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 4930 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 10750 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 33881 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Director Bobby Moresco will film the biography of Giorgio Armani under the working title "Armani - The King of Fashion". The film will cover the brand's formation and the designer's influence on cinema.

The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco

Famous American director, film producer, and Oscar winner Bobby Moresco has joined the creation of a biographical film dedicated to the legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who passed away last autumn. The project has been given the working title "Armani - The King of Fashion." This is reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

It is known that Moresco is working on the script for the upcoming film with his daughter, while Italian Andrea Iervolino has taken on the producer's functions. It is reported that the filmmakers intend to recreate the key stages of Armani's development - from the search for his own aesthetic to the formation of one of the most influential fashion brands in the world with billions in turnover.

Significant attention in the film is planned to be given to the designer's interaction with cinematography. Armani's style has become an integral part of Hollywood culture, and his works have defined the images of world-class stars on and off screen for decades.

Currently, the creators of the film are not disclosing whether the film will focus on the designer's private life, which he carefully guarded, or whether representatives of the Armani family were involved in the project's implementation.

Despite the fact that Giorgio Armani's name is inextricably linked with Italy, the filming will most likely take place abroad. The producer explains this choice by the difficult financial and administrative situation, which currently creates serious obstacles for large film productions in the country.

Unexpected turn: Armani bequeathed to his heirs to sell the fashion house or take it public12.09.25, 14:41 • 3759 views

Stanislav Karmazin

