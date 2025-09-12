Unexpected turn: Armani bequeathed to his heirs to sell the fashion house or take it public

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 1806 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 5066 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 10035 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 16649 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 13051 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 14494 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 37669 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 39599 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 52580 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 82523 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.9m/s
32%
756mm
Popular news
Poland closes border with Belarus (video)September 12, 02:17 AM • 4806 views
Ukraine launched the largest Eastern European energy storage systemSeptember 12, 03:30 AM • 6624 views
US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorismSeptember 12, 03:55 AM • 6412 views
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is knownSeptember 12, 03:57 AM • 13004 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 12, 04:42 AM • 27074 views
Publications
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 1804 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 2518 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 16647 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 82522 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 56194 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Milojko Spajić
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 28483 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 75080 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 38337 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 44574 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 109830 views
Actual
The New York Times
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Medicinal products
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Unexpected turn: Armani bequeathed to his heirs to sell the fashion house or take it public

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

Giorgio Armani's will provides for the gradual sale of a controlling stake or an initial public offering. The document instructs the heirs to sell 15% of the shares within 18 months, and then another 30-54.9% within three to five years, prioritizing LVMH, L'Oreal, or EssilorLuxottica.

Unexpected turn: Armani bequeathed to his heirs to sell the fashion house or take it public

The will of the late fashion designer Giorgio Armani speaks of a gradual sale of a controlling stake or an initial public offering on the stock exchange. This contradicts the designer's long-standing position, who during his lifetime insisted on the company's independence, reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The late designer Giorgio Armani instructed his heirs to gradually sell the fashion brand he created 50 years ago, or to seek a listing on the stock market

- his will states.

The document, seen by Reuters, states that the heirs must sell an initial 15% stake in the Italian fashion house within 18 months, and then transfer an additional 30-54.9% stake to the same buyer within three to five years after Armani's death.

The will also states that priority should be given to luxury goods giant LVMH (LVMH.PA), L'Oreal (OREP.PA), EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) or another "equal" group identified by the foundation the designer created to preserve his legacy with the consent of his partner Armani Pantaleo Dell'Orco.

Alternatively, an initial public offering in Italy or a similar market is proposed, the document states. Such an order to sell shares sharply contradicts Giorgio Armani's long-standing position, who always refused to loosen his control or take the brand to the stock market, the publication concludes.

Recall

On September 4, at the age of 91, the founder of the global fashion empire Giorgio Armani died. Until his last days, he remained true to his craft.

The legendary Italian designer left behind a fortune estimated at over $12 billion. Armani stated in his autobiography several years ago that a succession plan was prepared, but the designer did not wish to disclose details earlier.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Italy