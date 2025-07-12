The heat does not recede: weather forecast in Ukraine for July 13 12 July 2025

In Ukraine, on Sunday, July 13, cloudy weather with clearings is expected. The air temperature will range from +24…+29 °С, writes UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Weather in Ukraine on July 13

"At night in the northeastern part, during the day in the eastern regions, cloudy with clearings, short-term rains, thunderstorms, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s; in the rest of the territory, variable cloudiness, no precipitation," the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s, in the Left Bank of the country - north-westerly, 7-12 m/s.

Air temperature:

at night +14…+19 °С, during the day +24…+29 °С;

in the southeastern part at night +20…25 °С;

during the day +29…+34 °С, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions severe heat +35…+38 °С;

in the west of the country at night +9…+14 °С, during the day +21…+26 °С.

Weather in Kyiv on July 13

Variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected in the capital.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Air temperature:

in the region at night +14…+19 °С, during the day +24…+29 °С;

in Kyiv at night +16…+18 °С, during the day +27…+29 °С.

Addition

The Kyiv City State Administration reminds of the danger of leaving animals in cars during heat, which can lead to overheating and death. Violations are subject to fines from UAH 3400 to UAH 5950, as well as possible confiscation of the animal or imprisonment.