Court hearing on teenager's murder on funicular begins: Kravchenko represents the prosecution

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 13331 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 14173 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 17029 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 24840 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 49222 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 69272 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 103844 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 86147 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 84336 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46857 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.1m/s
44%
754mm
Popular news
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of PolandSeptember 14, 11:13 PM • 13280 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhotoSeptember 15, 12:48 AM • 13761 views
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky WaySeptember 15, 02:27 AM • 7914 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reactionSeptember 15, 02:59 AM • 11020 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 12372 views
Publications
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 890 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 13324 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 15285 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 93760 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 65994 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kim Jong Un
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Romania
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 714 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason?07:06 AM • 2564 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 21279 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 27982 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 76973 views
Actual
Starlink
Forbes
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News

Court hearing on teenager's murder on funicular begins: Kravchenko represents the prosecution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has begun hearing the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko represents the prosecution.

Court hearing on teenager's murder on funicular begins: Kravchenko represents the prosecution

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has begun hearing the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

The prosecution in court is personally represented by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

The continuation of the case hearing was scheduled for September 8, but the session was postponed to September 15 due to the resignation of one of the judges – a member of the panel. A new composition of the court has now been formed.

Today's session will involve questioning witnesses, as previously requested by the prosecution. 

UNN is broadcasting the court session live. 

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention was extended several times, and currently the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, SBI investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's pre-trial detention until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court session on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Ruslan Kravchenko also reported that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol, thereby threatening those around him.

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Kyiv