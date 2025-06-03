$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The health insurance period for Ukrainians in Austria has ended, but the grace period is valid until mid-July

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The period of mandatory health insurance for Ukrainians in Austria has ended, but the grace period will last until July 12. During this time, you need to find a way to get permanent insurance.

The health insurance period for Ukrainians in Austria has ended, but the grace period is valid until mid-July

During the transition period, displaced persons from Ukraine will have to find a way to obtain permanent insurance. UNN reports with reference to Austria Presse Agentur.

Details

At the end of May, the mandatory insurance for displaced persons from Ukraine expired. However, the practical consequences are minimal so far - a six-week grace period is in effect until July 12. That is, there is a right to benefits, including medical consultations and medicines.

At the same time, during this transition period, displaced persons from Ukraine will have to find a way to obtain permanent insurance.

This can be done either by getting a job for which social insurance contributions are paid, or by self-insurance.

- reports Austria Presse Agentur.

The Austrian media suggest that a significant number of displaced persons from Ukraine will not be affected by the expiration date at all.

Reasons for this assumption:

  • people who are on basic medical care remain socially insured;
    • there are people who already work in Austria and therefore have health insurance anyway.

      Reference

      At the beginning of May, there were almost 35,000 Ukrainians.

      Basic assistance is provided if a person cannot or cannot sufficiently cover the cost of living for themselves and relatives who are dependent on them and live with them in the same household, from their own resources and funds, and also does not receive or does not receive sufficient support from other sources.

      In Lithuania, over a million euros in EU aid for Ukrainian refugees was mistakenly received by non-Ukrainians. 28.05.25, 11:29 • 3398 views

      The expiration of health insurance is likely to affect primarily those people who are not working.

      In this grace or tolerance period (Toleranzzeit - ed.) covers all medical services that may be needed in everyday life.

      This applies, for example, to dental treatment and hospitalization. Exemption from prescription fees and other franchises remains valid during the "Toleranzzeit". After July 12, this exemption and insurance will no longer be valid.

      Let us remind you

      More than 1.14 million Ukrainian refugees have chosen Germany instead of Poland to live in. The main reasons were higher salaries, better social benefits and medical services.

      The European Commission has launched a revision of EU rules on road safety, which should help save thousands of lives by 2050.

      The number of refugees in Germany has reached a record high: a third are Ukrainians28.05.25, 13:12 • 2598 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      HealthOur people abroad
      European Commission
      Austria
      Germany
      Poland
