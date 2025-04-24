The Head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission Criticized the Current Version of the Draft Law on Crypto Assets: Stated a Risk to National Security

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
11:00 AM • 8860 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 48097 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 103590 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 136064 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189423 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 100272 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 164184 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60141 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42294 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 34207 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+26°
2.9m/s
23%
746 mm
Popular news

Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 32757 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 100799 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 52530 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48360 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 52545 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 14469 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189423 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 109591 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 164184 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 120457 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Cyril Ramaphosa

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Poland

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 21603 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 53108 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46565 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53414 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64068 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission Criticized the Current Version of the Draft Law on Crypto Assets: Stated a Risk to National Security

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2432 views

The commission believes that the bill does not comply with EU and IOSCO standards, contains risks for sanctions policy during the war, and requires assessment by law enforcement.

The Head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission Criticized the Current Version of the Draft Law on Crypto Assets: Stated a Risk to National Security

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) does not support the current version of the draft law on the regulation of the virtual assets market. This was stated by the chairman of the commission, Ruslan Magomedov, during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, reports UNN.

Details

The Securities Commission does not support this draft law for the following reasons. Firstly, although it was mentioned here that it is based on MiCA principles, it does not comply with them. There are many things that can be referred to, but the definition of the Securities Commission is not attributed to the regulator of capital markets. And in fact, the fact that it does not comply with MiCA makes this draft law non-European integration. That is, it will stand in the way of our European integration process

- Magomedov noted.

"The second problem contained in this text is that it violates the principles of IOSCO. Because the regulation in the capital markets violates the Euro-integrity and the impact will be not only on the Securities Commission, but also on other regulators. Accordingly, regulatory arbitrage will arise and this does not comply with the principles of IOSCO. And as we remember, we need the Commission to be a full member of IOSCO, this is part of our agreements with the International Monetary Fund," Magomedov added.

He also stated that the text should be agreed upon in the Financial Stability Board and with international partners. However, this has not yet been done, despite Ukraine's relevant obligations.

"And what worries us most is that the text proposed to the committee contains norms that propose to automatically allow virtual assets to be traded and allowed to operate in our market. Virtual assets can be admitted and virtual service providers can be admitted, which are not authorized in Ukraine even in some light mode," Magomedov added.

Considering that we are now at war and all the risks, including economic ones, we believe that this is a very risky norm, because it allows Russian citizens or some Russian financial institutions, or anyone else, to obtain authorization. And then, without any registration or verification by any regulatory authorities in Ukraine, to operate in the Ukrainian market. It is clear that this is a huge risk for a country at war

- he summarized.

"We generally wanted to appeal to the Committee that it probably makes sense to send this text of the draft law for evaluation to law enforcement agencies: the SBU and all others. So that they can give their assessment, because, of course, we all say that the virtual assets market is timely and it is really necessary for everyone, and it is a source of revenue for the budget. But on the other hand, it must be understood that our law enforcement agencies have an understanding and will be able to control the same sanctions policy of the state after the adoption of such a text of the law," said the head of the National Securities Commission.

Addition 

At the meeting on April 24, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy at its meeting on April 24 supported the draft law on the regulation of virtual assets. Minister of Finance Denys Uliutin said during the meeting that the Ministry of Finance has a number of comments on the draft law, which provides for systematic regulation of crypto-asset circulation in Ukraine, but supports it.

Deputy Head of the NBU Oleksiy Shaban indicated at the meeting that the National Bank of Ukraine supports the new draft law on the regulation of crypto-asset circulation, but also has a number of comments. According to Shaban, the National Bank insists on clarifying its powers in the field of authorization procedures, establishing operational and prudential requirements for virtual asset providers.

Let us remind you

The head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, Ruslan Magomedov, in a comment to the correspondent of UNN reported that a draft law is being prepared in Ukraine to legalize virtual assets, which is based on the European MiCA directive. The NSSMC and the NBU are working on the document to protect investors.

First Deputy Head of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova stated that the draft law on virtual assets in Ukraine with the distribution of powers of regulators will be prepared by October 2025 with the involvement of technical assistance from international partners, which will be based on the European MiCA directive. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
Nasdaq
Kyrylo Shevchenko
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$66.84
Bitcoin
$92,624.40
S&P 500
$5,380.11
Tesla
$256.53
Газ TTF
$33.61
Золото
$3,349.10
Ethereum
$1,755.13