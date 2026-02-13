The GUR International Legion confirmed that four foreigners died in battles for Ukraine

The International Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed the death of four legionnaires during a combat mission. Among the dead are two US servicemen, UNN reports with reference to the official page of the GUR MOD Legion.

The International Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirms the loss of four of our legionnaires who died during a combat mission at the end of 2024, conducting reconnaissance behind enemy lines. - the message says.

The International Legion of the GUR also named the deceased:

🇺🇸 Jenison Bradley Carl (1983–2024);

🇺🇸 Nawrocki Cory John (1982–2024);

🇸🇪 Call sign "Rauta" (2001–2024);

🇨🇦 Singh Mandip (1993–2024). ⠀