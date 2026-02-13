The GUR International Legion confirmed that four foreigners died in battles for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The International Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirms the loss of four of our legionnaires who died while performing a combat mission at the end of 2024, conducting reconnaissance in the enemy's rear.
The International Legion of the GUR also named the deceased:
🇺🇸 Jenison Bradley Carl (1983–2024);
🇺🇸 Nawrocki Cory John (1982–2024);
🇸🇪 Call sign "Rauta" (2001–2024);
🇨🇦 Singh Mandip (1993–2024). ⠀
These men — citizens of the United States of America, Sweden, and Canada — voluntarily stood side by side with Ukraine in defense of freedom and international security. On behalf of the International Legion and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, we express our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and brothers-in-arms.