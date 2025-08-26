Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will update the rules for border crossing for men aged 18 to 22 at today's meeting. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy announced that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported today.

Today, at the government meeting, the rules for crossing the state border for men aged 18 to 22 will be updated. All details have been agreed with the military command, and the relevant opportunities should become operational in the near future. - wrote Zelenskyy.

Svyrydenko also reported on cooperation with Norway as part of preparations for the heating season and the continuation of grant assistance for the purchase of natural gas.

"Expansion of our "eRecovery" program. There will be more opportunities to compensate for property loss in temporarily occupied territories. The Prime Minister will present all the details," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced that he instructed the government to work out the possibility of simplifying border crossing for young Ukrainians by raising the age limit from 18 to 22.

On August 18, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the Ukrainian government was considering the possibility of adopting a resolution that would grant men under 22 the right to travel abroad.

On August 22, Svyrydenko stated that work was currently underway on a resolution allowing men aged 18-22 to travel abroad. The Cabinet of Ministers discussed this document with the military.

