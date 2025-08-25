$41.280.07
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actual
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

Bill No. 13685, which allows men under conscription age to travel abroad, has appeared on the parliament's website. This aims to simplify the return of young people to Ukraine and maintain ties with their families.

Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known

The text of bill No. 13685, which provides for allowing men who have not reached conscription age to travel abroad, has appeared on the parliament's website, writes UNN.

To prevent abuse of the right to leave Ukraine in order to avoid fulfilling the constitutional duty of Ukrainian citizens to defend the Motherland, it is considered expedient to maintain the existing restriction on leaving Ukraine for male citizens of Ukraine who turn 25 in the current or next years.

- states the explanatory note to the draft law.

The authors of the bill explained that, in particular, a large number of male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 25 who work or study abroad have not been able to return to their families in Ukraine for more than 3 years, as due to the established restrictions, they will not be able to leave Ukraine again.

"Moreover, some families deliberately send their 17-year-old children from Ukraine abroad, understanding that after they reach the age of 18, leaving will become impossible. There is also an increase in the number of high school students who go abroad to continue their studies in secondary educational institutions," the explanatory note states.

Thus, as noted, the existence of a ban on the free movement across the state border of Ukraine for male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 25 "creates serious obstacles for young people to return to Ukraine, creates difficulties for maintaining ties with relatives and the Motherland." "In addition, this ban provokes the search for ways to circumvent it, which are usually associated with violating the law," the explanatory note states.

Thus, the need to review the rules for leaving the country for conscripts and those liable for military service who have not reached the age of conscription for military service during mobilization, the authors noted, "is obvious and does not create significant threats from the point of view of ensuring Ukraine's defense capability."

As the initiators expect, the adoption of this law will streamline the application of temporary restrictions on the right to leave Ukraine for citizens under 25, ensure free crossing of the state border by conscripts and those liable for military service who are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization in the current and next years due to not reaching the age of conscription for military service during mobilization, and will also solve the problem with passport processing and military registration, contribute to maintaining youth's trust in the state and creating conditions for the return of those who have left.

Julia Shramko

