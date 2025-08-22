The Rada is proposed to allow men under conscription age to travel abroad

A group of people's deputies registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada that provides for allowing men who have not reached conscription age to travel abroad. This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill card №13685.

Details

Today, August 22, a bill "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Procedure for Leaving Ukraine and Entering Ukraine for Citizens of Ukraine" regarding the temporary restriction of the right to leave Ukraine for conscripts and those liable for military service during the period of martial law or a state of emergency" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Currently, the text of the bill is not available on the parliament's website.

People's Deputy, member of the National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee and one of the authors of the bill, Oleksandr Fedienko, said that the text of the document is quite small and has only two norms: to enshrine at the level of law the state's right to temporarily restrict the departure of certain categories of persons - conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists, but to establish exceptions - persons who have not yet reached conscription age are not subject to restrictions.

According to his words, the relevant changes are planned to be introduced to articles 6 and 11 of the law "On the Procedure for Leaving Ukraine and Entering Ukraine for Citizens of Ukraine."

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he instructed the government to work out the possibility of simplifying border crossing for young Ukrainians, raising the ceiling from 18 to 22 years.

"I instructed the government, together with the military command, to work out the possibility of simplifying border crossing for young Ukrainians. (...) Currently, there is an 18-year-old restriction at the border, I propose to raise the level to 22 years so that there are no restrictions on crossing. I believe that this is a positive, correct story, and will help many young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and realize themselves in Ukraine, first of all - in Ukraine,.. realize themselves in education," Zelenskyy said.

On August 18, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the Ukrainian government is considering the possibility of adopting a resolution that would grant men under 22 years of age the right to travel abroad. It is expected that the decision may be made by the end of this week.

However, today, August 22, Svyrydenko, during the question hour for people's deputies to the government, stated that work is currently underway on a resolution allowing men aged 18-22 to travel abroad. The Cabinet of Ministers is discussing this document with the military.