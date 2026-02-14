$42.990.00
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 4496 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 19962 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 37745 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 33800 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 34190 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 60931 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 83549 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 63926 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 34699 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 60931 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 83546 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
Government will not submit the VAT bill for individual entrepreneurs in February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1860 views

The Cabinet of Ministers will not submit the bill on mandatory VAT registration for individual entrepreneurs with a turnover exceeding UAH 1 million in February. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on February 13.

Government will not submit the VAT bill for individual entrepreneurs in February

The Cabinet of Ministers will not submit a bill in February on mandatory registration as a value-added tax (VAT) payer for single tax payers (FOPs) with an annual turnover of more than UAH 1 million, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said during a speech in parliament on February 13, UNN writes.

In February, the government will not submit a bill on registration, you say, a threshold for FOPs for VAT

- Svyrydenko said.

Addition

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine was seeking to soften an unpopular tax bill concerning VAT for individual entrepreneurs, which the IMF had demanded. This law was called a condition for unlocking more than $8 billion under the financing program.

VAT for individual entrepreneurs: Bloomberg learned about Ukraine's desire to soften a "key condition" for a new IMF loan06.02.26, 14:30 • 4147 views

In December, the Ministry of Finance published a draft law on the introduction of VAT for individual entrepreneurs from 2027. The changes provide for a reduction in the single tax rate from 5% to 3% for group 3 individual entrepreneurs who reach the UAH 1 million limit, and mandatory registration as a VAT payer.

Julia Shramko

