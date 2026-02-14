Government will not submit the VAT bill for individual entrepreneurs in February

The Cabinet of Ministers will not submit a bill in February on mandatory registration as a value-added tax (VAT) payer for single tax payers (FOPs) with an annual turnover of more than UAH 1 million, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said during a speech in parliament on February 13, UNN writes.

In February, the government will not submit a bill on registration, you say, a threshold for FOPs for VAT - Svyrydenko said.

Addition

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine was seeking to soften an unpopular tax bill concerning VAT for individual entrepreneurs, which the IMF had demanded. This law was called a condition for unlocking more than $8 billion under the financing program.

VAT for individual entrepreneurs: Bloomberg learned about Ukraine's desire to soften a "key condition" for a new IMF loan

In December, the Ministry of Finance published a draft law on the introduction of VAT for individual entrepreneurs from 2027. The changes provide for a reduction in the single tax rate from 5% to 3% for group 3 individual entrepreneurs who reach the UAH 1 million limit, and mandatory registration as a VAT payer.