Government will not submit the VAT bill for individual entrepreneurs in February

The Cabinet of Ministers will not submit the bill on mandatory VAT registration for individual entrepreneurs with a turnover exceeding UAH 1 million in February. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on February 13.
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine was seeking to soften an unpopular tax bill concerning VAT for individual entrepreneurs, which the IMF had demanded. This law was called a condition for unlocking more than $8 billion under the financing program.
In December, the Ministry of Finance published a draft law on the introduction of VAT for individual entrepreneurs from 2027. The changes provide for a reduction in the single tax rate from 5% to 3% for group 3 individual entrepreneurs who reach the UAH 1 million limit, and mandatory registration as a VAT payer.