"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 12209 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 31515 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 33288 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 42601 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 107994 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 59587 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 143199 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 201166 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 93773 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129876 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
The government has transferred powers to create foster families to communities

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 776 views

The government has changed the procedure for the creation and functioning of foster families and children's homes, transferring powers from district state administrations to communities. This will allow social services to be provided closer to the people.

The government has transferred powers to create foster families to communities

The government has approved changes to the procedure for creating and functioning of foster families and family-type children's homes (FTCH), transferring relevant powers from district state administrations to communities. This was reported by UNN citing the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

From now on, decisions on the creation of foster families and FTCH will be made by the executive committees of village and settlement councils. This will allow work with children and families directly on the ground, which corresponds to the principle of bringing social services closer to people.

Procedure for transfer of functions (within 60 days after the resolution comes into force):

  • district state administrations transfer documents on the functioning of foster families and FTCH to communities, as well as copies of decisions on the termination of their activities;
    • communities must adopt decisions on the further functioning of families and conclude relevant agreements;
      • foster parents or foster educators submit: to the district state administration – an application for termination of the family or FTCH's functioning, to the community executive committee – an application for continuation of functioning on its territory.

        If the residential area of candidates for foster parents does not meet the requirements, the body making the decision on the creation of an FTCH is obliged to simultaneously make a decision on the priority provision of housing.

        An application for housing needs must be submitted. The timeframe for providing housing is no more than 6 months from the date of the family-type children's home creation.

        Foster families in rented housing:

        1. During wartime, FTCH can function in rented housing under a 3-year contract (instead of 5).
          1. Foster families can also be created in rented housing under similar conditions.
            1. When making a decision, the financial capacity of the family to pay rent is обязательно assessed.

              Requirements for placing children from other regions:

              • if there are no children to place in the community, families can apply for referrals to the children's services of their own or other regions, as well as to the State Children's Service;
                • certificates from two services are required – from the place where the family is located and from the child's registration place;
                  • an evacuated child can be placed with a family in the region of their actual stay.

                    Cooperation between communities

                    If a child is placed from another community, a inter-municipal agreement can be concluded for the joint provision of housing, medical, rehabilitation, and other services necessary for the child and the family.

                    Additions

                    According to the Ministry of Social Policy, in 2024, the state subsidy for housing for foster families and family-type children's homes was allocated to over 120 families, of which 50 are newly created.

                    Recall

                    In Ukraine, the state implements a housing program for large foster families. In 2025, the Ministry of Social Policy allocated UAH 833 million for the purchase of housing for over 700 families.

                    Subsidies for orphanages and large families: new rules13.06.25, 15:32 • 2300 views

                    Andrey Kulik

                    Andrey Kulik

                    Society Education
                    Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
                    Ukraine
