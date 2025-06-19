The government has transferred powers to create foster families to communities

The government has approved changes to the procedure for creating and functioning of foster families and family-type children's homes (FTCH), transferring relevant powers from district state administrations to communities. This was reported by UNN citing the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

From now on, decisions on the creation of foster families and FTCH will be made by the executive committees of village and settlement councils. This will allow work with children and families directly on the ground, which corresponds to the principle of bringing social services closer to people.

Procedure for transfer of functions (within 60 days after the resolution comes into force):

district state administrations transfer documents on the functioning of foster families and FTCH to communities, as well as copies of decisions on the termination of their activities;

communities must adopt decisions on the further functioning of families and conclude relevant agreements;

foster parents or foster educators submit: to the district state administration – an application for termination of the family or FTCH's functioning, to the community executive committee – an application for continuation of functioning on its territory.

If the residential area of candidates for foster parents does not meet the requirements, the body making the decision on the creation of an FTCH is obliged to simultaneously make a decision on the priority provision of housing.

An application for housing needs must be submitted. The timeframe for providing housing is no more than 6 months from the date of the family-type children's home creation.

Foster families in rented housing:

During wartime, FTCH can function in rented housing under a 3-year contract (instead of 5). Foster families can also be created in rented housing under similar conditions. When making a decision, the financial capacity of the family to pay rent is обязательно assessed.

Requirements for placing children from other regions:

if there are no children to place in the community, families can apply for referrals to the children's services of their own or other regions, as well as to the State Children's Service;

certificates from two services are required – from the place where the family is located and from the child's registration place;

an evacuated child can be placed with a family in the region of their actual stay.

Cooperation between communities

If a child is placed from another community, a inter-municipal agreement can be concluded for the joint provision of housing, medical, rehabilitation, and other services necessary for the child and the family.

Additions

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, in 2024, the state subsidy for housing for foster families and family-type children's homes was allocated to over 120 families, of which 50 are newly created.

Recall

In Ukraine, the state implements a housing program for large foster families. In 2025, the Ministry of Social Policy allocated UAH 833 million for the purchase of housing for over 700 families.

