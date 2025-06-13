Subsidies for orphanages and large families: new rules

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution on May 30, 2025, which simplifies the receipt of housing subsidies for family-type orphanages, foster families and large families. Now the purchase of housing, the availability of deposits or expenses for children will not be a reason for refusing assistance. This was reported by the Pension Fund of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Government portal adopted Resolution No. 663 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated May 30, 2025, which amended the Regulations on the procedure for placing housing subsidies. Thus, the document simplifies the procedure for granting subsidies to family-type orphanages, adoptive families, large families with three or more children - the statement reads.

From now on, according to the PFU, the following will not be an obstacle to granting housing subsidies for such families:

purchase of housing or land;

availability of funds on deposit;

expenses for goods for children (clothing, food, household / computer equipment, etc.), if these expenses are made in the interests of the child and supported by documents (checks, contracts, etc.).

How to check information about the subsidy after the heating season - clarification from the PFU