How to check information about the subsidy after the heating season - clarification from the PFU

The Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) has sent messages to recipients of housing subsidies regarding the allocation or non-allocation of payments for the non-heating season. In addition, it informed certain categories of beneficiaries about the determination of their right to benefits until the end of 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the PFU.

The Pension Fund reported that recipients of subsidies for housing and communal services can familiarize themselves with the amount and structure of accruals for May, and recipients of benefits can find out the result of the re-determination of their right to such assistance from the state.

To view the message, you need to take a few steps:

Go to the web portal of electronic services of the Pension Fund of Ukraine www.portal.pfu.gov.ua. Log in using a qualified electronic signature (QES) or Diia.Signature, or ID.GOV.UA. Log in to your personal account. In the menu on the left, select the “My Messages“ section. In the window that appears on the screen, go to “Individual Messages“ and read the text of the message regarding housing subsidy or benefit.

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the Regulation on the procedure for granting housing subsidies, expanding the possibilities of obtaining them for family-type children's homes, foster and large families. Subsidies can be provided even if children have deposits or acquired property, if it is used to meet the needs of the child.