Subsidies and benefits for utilities: what is the difference between types of assistance

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 18095 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 46793 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 61617 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 115055 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 145735 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 152569 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 204990 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 212781 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 122435 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 311163 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 110961 views

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

June 2, 09:10 AM • 19655 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 118257 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

12:24 PM • 14898 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:22 PM • 35255 views
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 115055 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 311163 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 354648 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 367708 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 372092 views
Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Ukraine

Istanbul

United States

Turkey

Donetsk Oblast

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 112427 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 125558 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 204858 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 145434 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 175260 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-160

Subsidies and benefits for utilities: what is the difference between types of assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

Subsidies and benefits are different types of assistance for paying for utilities. Subsidies are provided to households with low incomes, benefits are provided to certain categories of citizens by law.

Subsidies and benefits for utilities: what is the difference between types of assistance

Subsidies and benefits help pay for utilities, but these are different types of assistance — they are assigned under different conditions. How it works - explained in the Pension Fund writes UNN.

Details

Many people equate the concepts of "housing subsidy" and "benefit for payment of housing and communal services", believing that this is the same form of state aid. However, this is not the case.

Both types of assistance have a common goal — to support citizens in paying for housing and communal services. But the grounds for granting housing subsidies and benefits are different.

Housing subsidy is financial assistance from the state, which is assigned to households with low incomes who cannot independently pay the full cost of utility services.

Benefit is a legally defined advantage granted to certain categories of citizens.

If a person is simultaneously entitled to a housing subsidy and a benefit, only one type of state support is provided.

Utility bills for institutions where IDPs live will be compensated directly: government decision27.05.25, 15:12 • 2398 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyFinance
