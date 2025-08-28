$41.320.08
UNN Lite
The government has mandated the coordination of mass events with military command

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The Ukrainian government has mandated the coordination of mass events with military command and adherence to security requirements. A concert in Sofiivska Borshchahivka has been stopped, and administrative charges have been filed against the organizers.



The government has mandated that mass events must be coordinated with the military command and comply with security requirements. This was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), commenting on a concert in Sofiivska Borshchahivka on Thursday, August 28, as reported by UNN.

I inform you that this week I held another meeting of the Kyiv Oblast Defense Council, where, in the presence of heads of law enforcement agencies, district and community leaders, I conveyed the Government's decision on the procedure for holding mass events — all events can only take place with the approval of the military command and taking into account security requirements.

- reads the official's post.

According to Kalashnyk, today's event did not have such approval, as a result of which he appealed to law enforcement officers.

The head of the Kyiv RMA emphasized that he was outraged by the fact that these days in Kyiv and the region, mourning was declared for those killed as a result of the massive Russian shelling on the night of August 28. According to him, when Ukrainians bow their heads in sorrow, such festive events are unacceptable.

The concert was stopped, and people dispersed.

"Administrative materials under Article 185-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses were drawn up against the event organizer and the head of the Borshchahivka village council. I thank the leadership of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast for their quick response. People's safety and respect for the memory of the deceased are paramount," Kalashnyk added.

Recall

August 29 was declared a Day of Mourning due to the death of adults and children as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv.

Vita Zelenetska

