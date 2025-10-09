The government has expanded the National List of Essential Medicines by adding 27 new drugs that are included in the basic list recommended by the WHO. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN with reference to the Department of Information and Public Communications of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Details

According to her, the updated list includes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, dyslipidemia, endocrine system diseases, mental health disorders, and antifungal agents.

The next step will be their inclusion in the "Affordable Medicines" program in 2026. This will expand patients' access to modern and safe medicines in the treatment of the most common diseases and bring Ukrainian treatment standards closer to international ones. - Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized.

The Head of Government noted that the National List of Essential Medicines is also aligned with the preparation for the launch of the National Health Screening program, where all Ukrainians aged 40 and over will be able to undergo free preventive medical examinations.

Recall

Ukrainian pharmacies are now obliged to offer customers one of the three cheapest analogues of medicines, which allows saving hundreds of hryvnias. This became possible thanks to government decisions at the end of 2024, aimed at increasing the availability of medicines.

