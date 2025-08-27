$41.400.03
12:47 PM • 1200 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 2054 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
11:13 AM • 5716 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 8788 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 18157 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 53213 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 51551 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 107393 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76558 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 157479 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The government has expanded the "eRecovery" program to internally displaced persons who lost their homes in the temporarily occupied territories - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the eRecovery program to internally displaced persons who lost their homes in the occupied territories. Aid up to UAH 2 million is available to combatants and people with disabilities due to the war.

The government has expanded the "eRecovery" program to internally displaced persons who lost their homes in the temporarily occupied territories - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the "eRecovery" program to internally displaced persons who lost their homes in the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

We are expanding the "eRecovery" program. Internally displaced persons who lost their homes in the temporarily occupied territories will be able to receive assistance from the state - up to UAH 2 million per person or family.

- Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, at the start, the program will be available to IDPs who have the status of a combatant (UDB) and people with disabilities due to the war.

It will be possible to apply for a housing voucher through "Diia", and later - at ЦНАП (Administrative Service Centers) or with notaries. The program will start two months after the resolution is published.

- said the Prime Minister.

The government allowed remote housing inspection for IDPs in combat and occupied territories. This will allow thousands of families to receive compensation for destroyed housing, for which UAH 15 billion has been allocated.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in UkraineReal Estate
Diia (service)
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine