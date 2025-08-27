The government has expanded the "eRecovery" program to internally displaced persons who lost their homes in the temporarily occupied territories - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the "eRecovery" program to internally displaced persons who lost their homes in the temporarily occupied territories. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

We are expanding the "eRecovery" program. Internally displaced persons who lost their homes in the temporarily occupied territories will be able to receive assistance from the state - up to UAH 2 million per person or family. - Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, at the start, the program will be available to IDPs who have the status of a combatant (UDB) and people with disabilities due to the war.

It will be possible to apply for a housing voucher through "Diia", and later - at ЦНАП (Administrative Service Centers) or with notaries. The program will start two months after the resolution is published. - said the Prime Minister.

Recall

The government allowed remote housing inspection for IDPs in combat and occupied territories. This will allow thousands of families to receive compensation for destroyed housing, for which UAH 15 billion has been allocated.