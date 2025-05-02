The government has approved an agreement with Japan: Ukraine will receive almost $3 billion from frozen Russian assets

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement with the government of Japan, which will allow attracting about $3 billion within the framework of the international initiative Ukraine Facility (ERA).

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The government has approved an agreement with Japan, which will allow receiving about $3 billion within the ERA initiative - the statement reads.

He noted that these funds will be provided by revenues from frozen Russian assets and will be directed to priority budget expenditures, reconstruction and development of Ukraine. In total, Ukraine will attract $50 billion within this mechanism.

We expect that all immobilized assets of the aggressor will be confiscated and directed to the reconstruction of Ukraine - added the Prime Minister.

Recall

Earlier, Reuters reported that the international company Euroclear will redistribute 3 billion euros of frozen funds of the Russian Federation to Western investors to compensate for losses from Moscow's actions.