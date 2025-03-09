The government has allowed the transfer of state military technologies to various companies
Kyiv • UNN
The government has approved a resolution on the transfer of documentation for Ukrainian weapons to various companies to increase production. This will allow for the scaling up of the production of armaments and military equipment in Ukraine.
The government on Friday, March 7, approved a resolution that establishes the rules for transferring documentation on Ukrainian weapons to various companies to increase its production. Thus, the Cabinet opened access to military technologies owned by the state. This was reported by the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Herman Smetanin, writes UNN.
Details
As Smetanin explained, if a state customer in the field of defense procurement plans to purchase weapons in quantities that exceed the capabilities of state enterprises to produce them, then at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, the design documentation for their production must be transferred to another manufacturer or manufacturers that have the capacity to master their production, including private manufacturers.
Smetanin added that the resolution regulates issues of state secrecy and the protection of intellectual property rights.
According to the minister, this will help better meet the needs of the Defense Forces in armaments and military equipment through domestic defense enterprises and scale up the production of Ukrainian military equipment. As a result, manufacturers will be able to obtain more contracts and produce more defense-related goods, Smetanin emphasized.
Foreign companies will be able to join the modernization of military equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces13.01.25, 15:34 • 27256 views