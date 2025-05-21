The government has allocated 11 billion hryvnias for equipping shelters in schools - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over UAH 11 billion for equipping shelters in schools and UAH 2 billion for school buses as part of the "School Offline" policy for 2025. Additionally, UAH 272.5 million in subsidies has been allocated for 21 regions.
The government, as part of the comprehensive policy "School Offline" for 2025, has allocated over UAH 11 billion for the creation of shelters. Also, UAH 2 billion will go towards the purchase of school buses, as announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.
As part of the comprehensive policy "School Offline", more than UAH 11 billion in subsidies and subventions have been allocated for the arrangement of shelters and more than UAH 2 billion for the purchase of school buses for this year
The head of government noted that this year, together with communities, the Cabinet plans to implement 185 shelter construction projects in Ukrainian schools.
"Today we are distributing another UAH 272.5 million in subventions to the budgets of twenty-one regions and the city of Kyiv," added Shmyhal.
According to him, the Cabinet expects the regions and communities to use these funds effectively.
"Our common goal is to protect every child, create a comfortable educational environment, and give children space to gain knowledge, socialize, and develop," Shmyhal summarized.
Addition
The Ministry of Education denied information about the closure of distance learning classes and schools, including for TOT. The ministry is working to improve the quality of distance education and is introducing new forms of learning.
The Ministry of Education updated the rules for distance learning and studying abroad from the 2025-2026 academic year. The changes concern the minimum number of students in distance learning classes, the education of children in TOT and abroad.