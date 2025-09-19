$41.250.05
The government allows for a revision of the 2025 State Budget due to additional needs in the defense sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko announced the possibility of a repeated revision of the 2025 State Budget to increase funding for the security and defense sector. Consultations are currently underway regarding the format and timing of allocating additional expenditures.

The government allows for a revision of the 2025 State Budget due to additional needs in the defense sector

The government admits that the State Budget for 2025 may need to be reviewed again due to the need to increase resources for the security and defense sector. Consultations are currently underway to find an optimal solution for how and when these expenditures will be directed. This was stated by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko during the "Question Hour to the Government" in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Will we appeal with an additional need for the security and defense sector? Yes, there is indeed such a possibility that we will be forced to change the 2025 budget again, increasing the resources of the security and defense sector. This decision is caused by the situation on the battlefield, it is caused by the current situation, so we are ready and will respond promptly despite the fact that we will sometimes have to make quite difficult decisions. We are currently holding relevant consultations with representatives of the sector, with the Minister of Defense, with the First Deputy Prime Minister, finding an optimal solution for how and when these expenditures will be directed.

- said Marchenko.

Marchenko stated that the Cabinet of Ministers will appeal to the Verkhovna Rada as soon as the decision is ready.

We have an understanding of how we will cover this need, we have the resources to cover this need. The question remains what format this support will take and when we will approach you.

- Marchenko claims.

Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"16.09.25, 13:07 • 104652 views

Addition

In July, the Verkhovna Rada had to increase defense spending. Defense spending was increased by UAH 412.3 billion, of which UAH 115 billion is for the monetary allowance of servicemen of all Defense Forces, and UAH 216 billion is for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment, and drones. The rest is for other needs of the army.

However, the media reported that by the end of this year, Ukraine lacks about UAH 300 billion for defense needs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the cost of one year is 120 billion dollars. 60 billion is provided by the Ukrainian budget, and another 60 needs to be found for next year.

Anna Murashko

Serhiy Marchenko
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine