The government adopted a number of environmental decisions for Ukraine's European integration: what is known

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of important environmental decisions for Ukraine's European integration, including updated approaches to accounting for mineral resources. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

We held a thematic environmental Cabinet meeting. As a result, we have a number of important decisions for our European integration: we updated approaches to accounting for mineral resources so that they comply with international standards. The national classification is now aligned with the UN Framework Classification. - Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the decision will allow:

make the industry more transparent and understandable for investors;

increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian raw materials on the world market;

open new opportunities for business and economic development.

This is also an important step after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on cooperation in the field of mineral resources - Svyrydenko added.

She also noted that, according to the government's decision, from now on, when buying new passenger cars, Ukrainians will receive full information about fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions:

each car will have a sticker with emission data;

at the point of sale, buyers will be provided with information about the most environmentally friendly car models.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 1182 of September 25, 2025, which updates the procedure for selling new passenger cars. The main goal of the changes is to increase the transparency of information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for consumers and to standardize car labeling at points of sale.