Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
12:45 PM • 2632 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12098 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 16995 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
09:01 AM • 24590 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31053 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35877 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28163 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 39704 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35770 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
The government adopted a number of environmental decisions for Ukraine's European integration: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of environmental decisions for Ukraine's European integration, updating approaches to mineral accounting in accordance with international standards. Ukrainians will also receive full information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions when purchasing new passenger cars.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of important environmental decisions for Ukraine's European integration, including updated approaches to accounting for mineral resources. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

We held a thematic environmental Cabinet meeting. As a result, we have a number of important decisions for our European integration: we updated approaches to accounting for mineral resources so that they comply with international standards. The national classification is now aligned with the UN Framework Classification.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, the decision will allow:

  • make the industry more transparent and understandable for investors;
    • increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian raw materials on the world market;
      • open new opportunities for business and economic development.

        This is also an important step after the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on cooperation in the field of mineral resources

         - Svyrydenko added.

        She also noted that, according to the government's decision, from now on, when buying new passenger cars, Ukrainians will receive full information about fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions:

        • each car will have a sticker with emission data;
          • at the point of sale, buyers will be provided with information about the most environmentally friendly car models.

            Recall

            The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 1182 of September 25, 2025, which updates the procedure for selling new passenger cars. The main goal of the changes is to increase the transparency of information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions for consumers and to standardize car labeling at points of sale.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

