The glass bridge in Kyiv has been damaged again: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
New cracks have appeared on the glass elements of the pedestrian bridge in the center of Kyiv. The bridge, opened in 2019, has already suffered damage multiple times, including the aftermath of a Russian missile strike in 2022.
The Glass Bridge in Kyiv, known as "Klitschko Bridge", has once again suffered damage - cracks have appeared on certain elements. This was reported by UNN citing social media.
Details
In particular, a video is circulating on social media showing that the glass elements of the bridge are cracked.
"The Glass Bridge has failed again," the post states.
For reference
The bridge, which was opened on May 25, 2019, for Kyiv Day, has repeatedly become a subject of discussion due to its vulnerability. The day after its opening, cracks appeared on its glass floor, which were then explained as an act of vandalism.
In October 2022, a Russian missile exploded near the bridge, leaving a crater on Volodymyrska Hill. Despite this, the structure itself sustained only minor damage.
