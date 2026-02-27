The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 120 combat engagements on the front line during February 27

$43.210.03
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 11323 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 18591 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 28705 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 31358 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 36755 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 50977 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45267 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38946 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33212 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments foundFebruary 27, 11:04 AM • 14399 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12PhotoFebruary 27, 12:25 PM • 22996 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 18021 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 16132 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 11579 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideo08:06 PM • 398 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 10807 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 11605 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 16166 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 18051 views
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhoto06:52 PM • 2420 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech05:35 PM • 4306 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 5200 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 25536 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 22810 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 120 combat engagements on the front line during February 27

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back massive attacks by Russian occupiers, with 120 combat engagements recorded. The enemy launched 57 airstrikes and used over 5,000 kamikaze drones.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 120 combat engagements on the front line during February 27

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to repel massive attacks by Russian occupation forces. According to operational information from the General Staff as of 10:00 PM, the enemy launched 57 airstrikes and used over five thousand kamikaze drones, focusing their main efforts on the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions. In total, 120 combat engagements took place. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The largest number of assaults was recorded in the Huliaipole direction, where the enemy carried out 33 attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Pryluky, and Zaliznychne, nine of which are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 23 assault actions were recorded, during which the occupiers tried to advance to Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and surrounding settlements. High activity also remains in the Kostiantynivka direction, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and Sofiivka.

Enemy losses and the situation in other directions

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian units inflicted significant losses on the enemy, eliminating and wounding over 40 occupiers, as well as destroying an ammunition depot and a UAV control point.

During counter-battery warfare and electronic warfare operations, 243 enemy drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed. In the Prydniprovsky and Orikhiv directions, no enemy offensive actions were recorded during the evening, but a high intensity of shelling of border areas in the Northern Slobozhansky direction remains.

Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged27.02.26, 21:28 • 1862 views

