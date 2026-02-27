The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 120 combat engagements on the front line during February 27

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to repel massive attacks by Russian occupation forces. According to operational information from the General Staff as of 10:00 PM, the enemy launched 57 airstrikes and used over five thousand kamikaze drones, focusing their main efforts on the Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka directions. In total, 120 combat engagements took place. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The largest number of assaults was recorded in the Huliaipole direction, where the enemy carried out 33 attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Pryluky, and Zaliznychne, nine of which are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 23 assault actions were recorded, during which the occupiers tried to advance to Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and surrounding settlements. High activity also remains in the Kostiantynivka direction, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and Sofiivka.

Enemy losses and the situation in other directions

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian units inflicted significant losses on the enemy, eliminating and wounding over 40 occupiers, as well as destroying an ammunition depot and a UAV control point.

During counter-battery warfare and electronic warfare operations, 243 enemy drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed. In the Prydniprovsky and Orikhiv directions, no enemy offensive actions were recorded during the evening, but a high intensity of shelling of border areas in the Northern Slobozhansky direction remains.

