The general staff informs about the tense situation in the Pokrovsky direction

There were 55 clashes at the front. As before, the situation is tense in the Pokrovsky direction. The Defense Forces give a tough rebuff and hold back the enemy's onslaught. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Operational information as of 19.00 02.06.2024 regarding the Russian invasion

Kharkiv region continues to suffer from Russian airstrikes – today there were already 10 of them. in the second half of the day, the areas of the settlements of Shestakovo, Veterinary and Liptsy were bombed by Russian invaders from the direction of Belgorod (Russian Federation)., - the message says.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders carried out another unsuccessful assault near the village of Staritsa. Ukrainian soldiers are actively destroying the enemy - as of now, the invaders have lost 117 manpower in the direction, two Russian tanks, an armored vehicle, a cannon, eight vehicles and two units of special equipment have been destroyed. Five enemy dugouts and two ammunition depots also ceased to exist.

On Kupyansky direction the battle continues in the area of Nevsky. Everything else is unchanged.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to improve its tactical position seven times. It operated in the districts of Kalinovka and Klishcheyevka. All enemy attacks are repelled.

Four of the 17 battles are still ongoing in the Pokrovsky direction. Russian invaders are attacking near the settlements of Netailovo and Sokol. The total losses of the enemy in the direction are quite significant - 358 people were killed and wounded, a tank, two armored vehicles and six guns and mortars were destroyed. Another six units of military equipment of the invaders were damaged.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly at this time.

Recall

The Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 Russian attack drones during a night attack using cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Crimea and Russia.