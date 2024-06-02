The general staff informs about the tense situation in the Pokrovsky direction

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 38510 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100470 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143761 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148405 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243770 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172837 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164387 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148159 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222105 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The general staff informs about the tense situation in the Pokrovsky direction

The general staff informs about the tense situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52844 views

At the front, the number of military clashes has increased to 55 since the beginning of the day. the most tense situation is in the Pokrovsky direction.

There were 55 clashes at the front. As before, the situation is tense in the Pokrovsky direction. The Defense Forces give a tough rebuff and hold back the enemy's onslaught. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Operational information as of 19.00 02.06.2024 regarding the Russian invasion

Kharkiv region continues to suffer from Russian airstrikes – today there were already 10 of them. in the second half of the day, the areas of the settlements of Shestakovo, Veterinary and Liptsy were bombed by Russian invaders from the direction of Belgorod (Russian Federation).,

- the message says.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders carried out another unsuccessful assault near the village of Staritsa. Ukrainian soldiers are actively destroying the enemy - as of now, the invaders have lost 117 manpower in the direction, two Russian tanks, an armored vehicle, a cannon, eight vehicles and two units of special equipment have been destroyed. Five enemy dugouts and two ammunition depots also ceased to exist.

On Kupyansky direction the battle continues in the area of Nevsky. Everything else is unchanged.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to improve its tactical position seven times. It operated in the districts of Kalinovka and Klishcheyevka. All enemy attacks are repelled.

Four of the 17 battles are still ongoing in the Pokrovsky direction. Russian invaders are attacking near the settlements of Netailovo and Sokol. The total losses of the enemy in the direction are quite significant - 358 people were killed and wounded, a tank, two armored vehicles and six guns and mortars were destroyed. Another six units of military equipment of the invaders were damaged.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly at this time.

Recall

The Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 Russian attack drones during a night attack using cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Crimea and Russia.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
krymCrimea
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising