The General Staff announced the advance of Ukrainian units in the North Slobozhansky direction by up to 2.5 kilometers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4338 views

In the North Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units advanced by 1-2.5 km. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue active operations to destroy the enemy and liberate settlements.

The General Staff announced the advance of Ukrainian units in the North Slobozhansky direction by up to 2.5 kilometers

In the North-Slobozhansky direction, in Sumy region, the advance of Ukrainian units is from 1 to 2.5 kilometers, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's statement.

Details

According to the General Staff, in the North-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue active operations aimed at destroying the enemy and liberating our settlements.

In the relevant areas, the advance of Ukrainian units is from 1 to 2.5 kilometers.

- the report says.

In order to prevent logistical support, evacuation, and reinforcement of Russian occupation units, continuous fire damage zones are maintained in designated locations, the General Staff summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, during which current information on the front line was discussed. The head of state also reported on successes in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions.

