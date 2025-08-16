The General Staff announced the advance of Ukrainian units in the North Slobozhansky direction by up to 2.5 kilometers
Kyiv • UNN
In the North Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units advanced by 1-2.5 km. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue active operations to destroy the enemy and liberate settlements.
In the North-Slobozhansky direction, in Sumy region, the advance of Ukrainian units is from 1 to 2.5 kilometers, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's statement.
Details
According to the General Staff, in the North-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue active operations aimed at destroying the enemy and liberating our settlements.
In the relevant areas, the advance of Ukrainian units is from 1 to 2.5 kilometers.
In order to prevent logistical support, evacuation, and reinforcement of Russian occupation units, continuous fire damage zones are maintained in designated locations, the General Staff summarized.
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff, during which current information on the front line was discussed. The head of state also reported on successes in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions.