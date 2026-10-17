G7 plans to allocate €260 million for restoration at the Chornobyl NPP following Russian strike

The G7 countries plan to allocate €260 million for the restoration of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant’s New Safe Confinement, which was damaged as a result of a Russian strike. This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on October 17, UNN reports.

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The G7 countries plan to allocate €260 million for the restoration of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant’s New Safe Confinement - the Ministry of Energy stated.

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal called the G7 countries’ decision an important step toward restoring nuclear safety at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which was compromised as a result of the Russian strike.

According to him, the total funding required to restore the New Safe Confinement amounts to at least €500 million. Thus, the announced funding is expected to cover part of the necessary costs.

"I thank France and, personally, Minister Roland Lescure for leading the mobilization of international support. I am grateful to the G7 countries for their readiness to contribute to the restoration. We expect to secure the necessary funding to cover the remaining needs during the donors’ conference, which will be held in Paris under the joint chairmanship of Ukraine, France, and the EBRD," Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

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