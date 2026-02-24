The future is written in Kyiv, not in Moscow - President of the European Council

António Costa stated that the anniversary of the full-scale war is not only about remembrance but also about shaping the future. Costa also emphasized that Russia cannot gain an advantage at the negotiating table while losing ground on the battlefield. This was stated by the President of the European Council, António Costa, during a press briefing in Kyiv on February 24, as reported by UNN.

António Costa noted that today they commemorate the fallen civilians, soldiers, and children. He recalled the destroyed homes and separated families, and also praised the resilience of Ukrainians.

Today we remember how communities were divided, how homes were destroyed, how children were taken from their families. We honor the lost lives of civilians, soldiers, children. We have seen the resilience of the Ukrainian people, who have demonstrated extraordinary strength in the face of aggression. We once again emphasize that the European future is linked to the freedom of the country. This anniversary is not just about remembering the past - it is about shaping the future, and this future is being written in Kyiv, not in Moscow. - emphasized the President of the European Council.

The President of the European Council emphasized that Russia must "seriously approach" negotiations and recognize the impossibility of winning the war. According to him, despite losses on the battlefield, Russia is trying to intensify attacks instead of acting in good faith.

The official stressed: "Russia cannot gain an advantage at the negotiating table when it is losing so much on the battlefield. We welcome all efforts, in particular, the efforts of partners, the United States of America, to help achieve peace. Russia must come to the negotiating table seriously and accept that it will not be able to win this war after four years of aggression. Ukraine clearly stands on its positions, and Russia has not achieved its goals in Ukraine. Today, instead of acting in negotiations with good intentions - Russia is intensifying its attacks."

António Costa also assured that Ukraine can count on the support of the European Union.

Ukraine can count on the European Union. From the first day of Russian aggression - the European Union has fully supported Ukraine on all fronts: financially, politically, diplomatically, and also on the security front, and we will certainly continue to do so. - emphasized António Costa

Trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia reached a dead end, partly because US President Donald Trump wants to sign a peace treaty and a document on security guarantees for Ukraine simultaneously.