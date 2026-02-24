The future is written in Kyiv, not in Moscow - President of the European Council

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
03:23 PM • 2228 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 5988 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 7238 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 14818 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 11794 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 27841 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20601 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18755 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18183 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16735 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0m/s
78%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 25033 views
Kyiv to host meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summitFebruary 24, 07:43 AM • 4524 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 13996 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 18609 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 9136 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 14818 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 27841 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 47075 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 66356 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 69412 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 2380 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 9382 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 25285 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 22989 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 23755 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
The Diplomat
Heating

The future is written in Kyiv, not in Moscow - President of the European Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

President of the European Council António Costa stated in Kyiv that Ukraine's future is being written in Kyiv, not in Moscow. He emphasized that Russia cannot gain an advantage at the negotiating table while losing ground on the battlefield.

The future is written in Kyiv, not in Moscow - President of the European Council

António Costa stated that the anniversary of the full-scale war is not only about remembrance but also about shaping the future. Costa also emphasized that Russia cannot gain an advantage at the negotiating table while losing ground on the battlefield. This was stated by the President of the European Council, António Costa, during a press briefing in Kyiv on February 24, as reported by UNN.

Details

António Costa noted that today they commemorate the fallen civilians, soldiers, and children. He recalled the destroyed homes and separated families, and also praised the resilience of Ukrainians.

Today we remember how communities were divided, how homes were destroyed, how children were taken from their families. We honor the lost lives of civilians, soldiers, children. We have seen the resilience of the Ukrainian people, who have demonstrated extraordinary strength in the face of aggression. We once again emphasize that the European future is linked to the freedom of the country. This anniversary is not just about remembering the past - it is about shaping the future, and this future is being written in Kyiv, not in Moscow.

- emphasized the President of the European Council.

The President of the European Council emphasized that Russia must "seriously approach" negotiations and recognize the impossibility of winning the war. According to him, despite losses on the battlefield, Russia is trying to intensify attacks instead of acting in good faith.

The official stressed: "Russia cannot gain an advantage at the negotiating table when it is losing so much on the battlefield. We welcome all efforts, in particular, the efforts of partners, the United States of America, to help achieve peace. Russia must come to the negotiating table seriously and accept that it will not be able to win this war after four years of aggression. Ukraine clearly stands on its positions, and Russia has not achieved its goals in Ukraine. Today, instead of acting in negotiations with good intentions - Russia is intensifying its attacks."

António Costa also assured that Ukraine can count on the support of the European Union.

Ukraine can count on the European Union. From the first day of Russian aggression - the European Union has fully supported Ukraine on all fronts: financially, politically, diplomatically, and also on the security front, and we will certainly continue to do so.

- emphasized António Costa

Recall

Trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia reached a dead end, partly because US President Donald Trump wants to sign a peace treaty and a document on security guarantees for Ukraine simultaneously.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
António Costa
European Council
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv