The full moon will meet the celestial twins Castor and Pollux this week

This week the full moon will meet the celestial twins Castor and Pollux, writes UNN citing The Guardian.

Details

According to the publication, this can be observed on January 24, when the full moon will be directly under the stars Castor and Pollux in the constellation Gemini.

The story of the twin half-brothers of Greek and Roman mythology is that Castor was the mortal son of Tyndareus and Pollux was the divine son of Zeus. Pollux asked that he could share his immortality with his brother, and Zeus turned them into stars.

The moon will shine brightly: 99.1% of its visible surface will be illuminated. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it will be a "wolf moon" that will reach peak illumination on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

While the name is usually only used for the full moon, it refers to the entire lunar month, a period also known as lunation, the publication notes.

It is said that the "wolf moon" got its name because of the increased likelihood of hearing wolf howls in deep winter.

This particular full moon is the first of 12 that will occur in 2024. The moon is also clearly visible from the southern hemisphere, The Guardian writes.

