Foreign trade deficit increased by almost half - with whom and what Ukraine traded the most

Ukraine’s foreign trade deficit in goods amounted to $45.5 billion in January–September this year, 48.7% more than in the same period last year. This is evidenced by data from the State Customs Service, reports UNN.

Details

According to the State Customs Service, Ukraine’s trade turnover amounted to almost $104.7 billion in the nine months of 2026.

From January through September 2026, goods worth more than $75.1 billion were imported into Ukraine, while exports amounted to almost $29.6 billion. Thus, the deficit amounted to $45.5 billion, compared with $30.6 billion in the same period of 2025.

At the same time, taxable imports amounted to $52.8 billion over the nine months of this year, accounting for 70% of the total volume of imported goods.

The countries from which Ukraine imported the most goods were:

China — almost $22.6 billion;

Poland — more than $7.1 billion;

Germany — more than $4.9 billion.

The largest destinations for exports from Ukraine were:

Poland — almost $3.7 billion;

Türkiye — more than $2.2 billion;

Germany — almost $2.1 billion.

More than 73% of the total volume of goods imported in January–September 2026 consisted of the following categories:

machinery, equipment and transport — almost $34.4 billion;

fuel and energy products — more than $10.8 billion;

chemical industry products — more than $10.0 billion.

The top three most exported goods from Ukraine included:

food products — almost $17.0 billion;

metals and metal products — almost $2.9 billion;

machinery, equipment and transport — almost $2.7 billion.

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