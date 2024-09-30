The first snow fell in the Carpathians: photos

This morning, on September 30, the first snow fell in the highlands of the Carpathians, UNN reports .

Snow fell at the highest ski resort in the Ukrainian Carpathians, Drahobrat, and on the Pozhyzhevska meadow, on the Chornohora ridge.

It also snowed on Mount Pip Ivan, as of 09:00 the air temperature there is -5°C.

Forecasters predict that it will be down to -3...-5 degrees in the highlands.

Recall

Yesterday, rains were forecast in the western regions , and wet snow in the highlands of the Carpathians.